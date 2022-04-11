Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 1,128 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.99. 65,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.