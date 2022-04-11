Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after acquiring an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.66. 141,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,252. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

