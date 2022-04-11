Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UDR by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. 23,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,822. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.