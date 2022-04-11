Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 23 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.11 on Monday, hitting $539.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $507.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $374.03 and a 1 year high of $548.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.96.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.