Investment Management of Virginia LLC Decreases Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,609. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

