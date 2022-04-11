Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 2,473 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.78.

PYPL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.49. 449,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

