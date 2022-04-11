InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.30 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.