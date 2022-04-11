IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 410,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

