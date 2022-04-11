IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $252.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.10. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

