IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

