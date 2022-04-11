iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
