iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.