iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

