iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,865,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.35. The stock had a trading volume of 167,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,569. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.