iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

