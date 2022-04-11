iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.18

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.18 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 4787252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHV)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
