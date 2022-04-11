iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.18

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.18 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 4787252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

