iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,922,000.

OEF stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.29. 876,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

