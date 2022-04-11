iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stake Raised by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.40. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,203. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $166.32 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.52 and a 200 day moving average of $191.75.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

