Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of ISR opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.98.
