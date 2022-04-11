iStar (NYSE:STAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
STAR traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $20.89. 527,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iStar (STAR)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.