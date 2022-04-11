iStar (NYSE:STAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

STAR traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $20.89. 527,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iStar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,937,000 after acquiring an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 273.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iStar by 3,618.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 895,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iStar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

