Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)
ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
