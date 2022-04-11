Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

