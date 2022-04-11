Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE IVH opened at $12.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 143,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

