IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Purchases £53,800 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Francois Pauly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,557.38).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total value of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.54) on Monday. IWG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IWG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IWG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.26).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

