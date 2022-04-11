Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of J stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

