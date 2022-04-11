Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 369,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 54,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $906.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

