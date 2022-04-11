Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -239.93 and a beta of 0.48. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

