Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,153,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 56,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

