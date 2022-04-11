Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 375 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

PRF opened at $170.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $153.91 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

