Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €192.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €192.00 ($210.99) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €167.44 ($184.00).

DB1 traded up €2.80 ($3.08) on Monday, hitting €168.30 ($184.95). 357,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 52 week high of €166.30 ($182.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €156.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €149.75.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

