Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canon in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

