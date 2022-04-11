Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $170.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.28. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $149.90 and a 52-week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

