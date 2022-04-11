Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $17.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

NYSE TM opened at $170.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

