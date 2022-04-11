KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.77 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

