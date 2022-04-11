Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €35.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($39.80).

JEN opened at €23.92 ($26.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a one year high of €37.80 ($41.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

