Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €35.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($39.80).

JEN opened at €23.92 ($26.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a one year high of €37.80 ($41.54).

About Jenoptik (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.