JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $12.24. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 109,097 shares.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.