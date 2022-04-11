JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.83 ($77.84).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €50.46 ($55.45) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($89.05). The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.37.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.