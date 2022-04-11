JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BFSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €67.60 ($74.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €55.60 ($61.10) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($80.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

