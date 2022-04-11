JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Target Price to GBX 225

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.77) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.70), for a total value of £23,032.86 ($30,207.03). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

