JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $112.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

