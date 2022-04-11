Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JBAXY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

