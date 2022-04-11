JulSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 6% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $1.49 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

