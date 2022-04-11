Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) PT Lowered to GBX 225 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

JFHHF stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.