Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

