Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) will announce sales of $3.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $20.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $46.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 587,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.64. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

