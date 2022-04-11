Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) vs. Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and Kaltura’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million 13.87 -$96.92 million N/A N/A Kaltura $165.02 million 1.28 -$59.35 million N/A N/A

Kaltura has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paycor HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A -2.81% -1.13% Kaltura -35.97% N/A -33.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paycor HCM and Kaltura, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53 Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.85%. Kaltura has a consensus target price of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 360.17%. Given Kaltura’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats Kaltura on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Kaltura (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

