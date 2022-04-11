Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$6.98.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

