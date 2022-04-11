Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The stock traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 179298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRR. Cormark downgraded Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 38.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

