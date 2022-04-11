Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) COO Christopher Rovaldi Sells 1,728 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $71.74.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
