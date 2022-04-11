Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KDP opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.86. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

