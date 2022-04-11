KeyCorp Comments on California Resources Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of California Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. California Resources has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,513,577 shares of company stock worth $70,272,384 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

