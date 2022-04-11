KeyCorp Raises Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $28.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

MNRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.